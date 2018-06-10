Chinese artist to work with Kazakhstan to adapt artwork into a public space

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/10 15:38:39

Golden Bridge on the Silk Road Photo: IC



Chinese artist Shu Yong will work with Kazakhstan's G-Global platform to adapt his renowned work Golden Bridge on the Silk Road into a themed public space, the artist told media on Sunday.



The artist and G-Global signed a memorandum of cooperation in Beijing on Friday, witnessed by government officials from China and Kazakhstan.



Based on the ancient Zhaozhou Bridge in Hebei Province, the large installation work, stretching 28 meters in length and conveying the message of a united community with a common future, has become a cultural symbol of China's Belt & Road initiative. The work was also presented at the Milan Expo in 2015 and the



According to the artist, the Golden Bridge will act as the center of a public square and be surrounded by the national flowers of each country in the world.



"It will be an artwork showcasing the Chinese concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity," Shu said.





Chinese artist Shu Yong will work with Kazakhstan's G-Global platform to adapt his renowned work Golden Bridge on the Silk Road into a themed public space, the artist told media on Sunday.The artist and G-Global signed a memorandum of cooperation in Beijing on Friday, witnessed by government officials from China and Kazakhstan.Based on the ancient Zhaozhou Bridge in Hebei Province, the large installation work, stretching 28 meters in length and conveying the message of a united community with a common future, has become a cultural symbol of China's Belt & Road initiative. The work was also presented at the Milan Expo in 2015 and the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in 2017.According to the artist, the Golden Bridge will act as the center of a public square and be surrounded by the national flowers of each country in the world."It will be an artwork showcasing the Chinese concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity," Shu said.