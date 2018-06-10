French artist brings paradise to LANNG Art Center in Beijing

The Sanctuary exhibition at the LANNG Art Center in Beijing Photo: Courtesy of Du Hui

French artist Jean-Charles Penot has turned an exhibition space into a technological paradise of light and video to dazzle the five senses of visitors.Inspired by the famous Chinese literature work The Peach Blossom Spring, in which a fisherman discovers a hidden utopia untouched by suffering or war, Sanctuary: Discovering the Paradise kicked off at Beijing's LANNG Art Center on Friday.According to the artist, the exhibition is not only a multimedia installation, but also a cultural festival that mixes with dance performances, music and education together.Based out of Paris, Penot first experienced Chinese traditional arts for himself when he visited China in 2010.Since then, he has continued to take time out from his art production to come to China and learn more about the country's traditional art especially in remote mountainous areas.The installation was made in cooperation with French dancer INKO di Ö. For the work, the dancer's video Narcosis is projected on a wall so visitors can dance along with her.Art education is also a major part of the exhibition. For example, one work illustrates the journey of a drop of water in order emphasize the importance of water conservation.The exhibition runs until June 19.