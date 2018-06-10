SCO members to jointly uphold regional security, stability: Xi

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members, guided by the vision for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, will jointly uphold regional security and stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.



"We hold that security is the foundation for sustainable development of the SCO," Xi told a joint press conference at the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO held in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province.



SCO members will implement the Shanghai Convention on Combating Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism, the Convention Against Terrorism, the Convention on Countering Extremism and other cooperation documents, he said.



The organization will also promote counter-terrorism intelligence exchanges and joint actions, strengthen legal foundation and capacity building, effectively combat terrorism, separatism, extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and cyber crime, and leverage the role of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, Xi added.

