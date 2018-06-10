SCO to promote mutual learning between cultures, amity between peoples
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will work to promote mutual learning between cultures and amity between the peoples, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.
Xi made the remarks at a joint press conference of the 18th SCO summit in the coastal city of Qingdao, in east China's Shandong Province.
"We stress that the time-honored history and splendid culture of countries are the shared wealth of mankind," Xi told reporters.
"On the basis of respecting each other's cultural diversity and social values, all parties will continue to carry out effective multilateral and bilateral cooperation in culture, education, science and technology, environmental protection, health, tourism, youth, media and sports, with a view to promoting mutual learning between cultures and amity between the peoples," Xi said.