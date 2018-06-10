SCO to expand int'l interactions, cooperation: Xi

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will expand international interactions and cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.
Xi made the remarks at a joint press conference of the 18th SCO summit in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province.
On the basis of equality and mutual benefit, all parties will work to deepen cooperation with regional countries including SCO observer states and dialogue partners, and step up dialogue and exchanges with the United Nations and other international and regional organizations to jointly promote lasting peace and common prosperity of the world, Xi said.