SCO achieves new progress after enlargement: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said the new progress has been made by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) since the accession of India and Pakistan.



On behalf of leaders of the SCO member states, Xi made the remarks at a joint press conference in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.



Several documents were issued during the summit, including the Qingdao Declaration of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO, and the Joint Statement of the Heads of Member States of the SCO on Promoting Trade Facilitation, Xi said.



The summit also ratified a five-year action plan for implementing the Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation of the SCO Member States, he noted.



"We have agreed to abide by the goals and principles of the SCO Charter, carry forward the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, and jointly pursue regional peace, stability and development by promoting good-neighborliness and friendship and deepening practical cooperation," Xi said.

