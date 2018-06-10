Scenery of Cleopatra's Rock in coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/10 16:34:55

Tourists are seen on Ageeba Beach in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt, on June 8, 2018. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)


 

Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows the scenery of Cleopatra's Rock in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)


 

Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows the scenery of Ageeba Beach in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)


 

Two men jumps into the water on Ageeba Beach in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt, on June 8, 2018. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)


 

A tourist is seen on Ageeba Beach in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt, on June 8, 2018. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)


 

Posted in: WORLD
