Scenery of Cleopatra's Rock in coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt

Tourists are seen on Ageeba Beach in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt, on June 8, 2018. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows the scenery of Cleopatra's Rock in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows the scenery of Ageeba Beach in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Two men jumps into the water on Ageeba Beach in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt, on June 8, 2018. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A tourist is seen on Ageeba Beach in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt, on June 8, 2018. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Photo taken on June 8, 2018 shows the scenery of Cleopatra's Rock in the north coast city of Marsa Matrouh, Egypt. Marsa Matrouh is a famous tourism resort in Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)