S. Korea expects positive outcome from DPRK-US summit: Blue House

South Korea's presidential Blue House said Sunday that it expects a positive outcome from the upcoming summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States.
An unnamed Blue House official told local reporters that the two leaders of the DPRK and the United States had a strong will to successfully hold their summit, saying the Blue House expected a positive outcome.
DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore Sunday afternoon, two days ahead of the summit with US President Donald Trump.
Trump was expected to arrive in Singapore Sunday evening for the first meeting between a sitting DPRK leader and a sitting US president.
The first-ever DPRK-US summit is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Singapore time Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.
Asked about whether South Korean President Moon Jae-in
would fly to Singapore for the possible three-way summit, the Blue House official was quoted as saying that Moon is not likely to go to Singapore without elaborating further.