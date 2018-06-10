2018 Peony Festival held in Canada

People visit the 2018 Peony Festival in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, June 9, 2018. As one of Canada's largest contemporary peony collections, the two-day annual event displays over 300 types of peonies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A woman takes a selfie with her son at the 2018 Peony Festival in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, June 9, 2018. As one of Canada's largest contemporary peony collections, the two-day annual event displays over 300 types of peonies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

People visit the 2018 Peony Festival in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, June 9, 2018. As one of Canada's largest contemporary peony collections, the two-day annual event displays over 300 types of peonies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

People visit the 2018 Peony Festival in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, June 9, 2018. As one of Canada's largest contemporary peony collections, the two-day annual event displays over 300 types of peonies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A woman smells a flower during the 2018 Peony Festival in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, June 9, 2018. As one of Canada's largest contemporary peony collections, the two-day annual event displays over 300 types of peonies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)