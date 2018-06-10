Rainbow flags fly throughout Europe at Gay Pride parades

Thousands of people took to the streets to support LGBT rights in cities across Europe on Saturday, with marchers waving rainbow flags and condemning discrimination in all its forms.



Peaceful parades took place across European cities including the capitals of Italy, Greece, Latvia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania and Poland.



In Bucharest, some 3,000 people marched through the city center with many celebrating a ruling made by the EU's top court last week.



The European Court of Justice ruled in favor of Romanian gay man Relu Coman's right to have his US husband Robert "Clai" Hamilton live with him in Romania.



"Clai and I are two people who did not accept discrimination. If more of us did the same, the world would be better," Coman told AFP at the march.



Romania does not recognize same-sex marriage and had argued that Hamilton was not entitled to EU residency rights awarded to spouses.



The European court ruling means that same-sex partners of EU citizens have the right to live in any member state whatever their nationality, even in countries that do not recognize gay marriage.



In Warsaw, tens of thousands marched for the annual "Equality Parade" to protest discrimination not just against LGBT people but also women, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities.



Organizers said 45,000 people took part, while the town hall gave a lower estimate of 23,000.



Thousands, including members of a LGBT police association, also turned out for the 14th edition of Gay Pride in Athens.





