Ibrahimovic brace powers Galaxy past Real Salt Lake

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a pair of second-half goals to power a 3-0 victory for the Los Angeles Galaxy over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.



It marked the first home win for the Galaxy over Salt Lake since 2016. Los Angeles (6-7-2) are unbeaten in four out of their last five games. Ibrahimovic now has seven goals this season.



The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Salt Lake. Salt Lake (7-7-1) have produced just one win in eight road matches this season.



Los Angeles finally came to life on offense early in the second half behind the scoring prowess of Ibrahimovic. He opened up the floodgates for a Galaxy team that had been held in check by Salt Lake's defense throughout the first half.



A spectacular block by Justen Glad kept the Galaxy from getting on the board in the 56th minute. Ibrahimovic threatened a tap-in goal when he beat Nick Rimando on a challenge. Glad came to the rescue when he cut around Ola Kamara to get to the line. Once there, Glad booted the ball off the line to deny Ibrahimovic. But the Swede wouldn't be denied for very long. Ibrahimovic put Los Angeles on the board in the 61st minute. Rimando tried to punch out a ball and it spun off his glove. The ball fell to Ibrahimovic and he headed it home.



Ibrahimovic extended the lead to 2-0 in the 67th minute. Servando Carrasco fed a long ball into him outside the top of the six-yard (5.5-meter) box and Ibrahimovic sent in a header for the second time.



Kamara added an insurance goal in the 76th minute. He blasted the ball between a pair of Salt Lake defenders and threaded it past the left side of Rimando.