SCO achieves greater progress after expansion: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said new progress has been made by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) since the accession of India and Pakistan.



On behalf of leaders of the SCO member states, Xi made the remarks at a joint press conference in the coastal city of Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province.



The summit issued several documents, including the Qingdao Declaration of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO, and the Joint Statement of the Heads of Member States of the SCO on Promoting Trade Facilitation, Xi said.



The summit also ratified a five-year action plan for implementing the Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation of the SCO Member States, he added.



The 2018 summit is the first after the SCO expanded.



India and Pakistan were accepted as full members in 2017 during a summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.



The organization was established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.





