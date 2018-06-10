Singapore company to draw up plan for Chinese zone near Sri Lanka port

Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal for Singapore-based urban planning consultancy Surbana Jurong Pvt, owned by state investor Temasek Holdings, to draw up a plan for a Chinese investment zone in the country's southern port city of Hambantota, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.The move comes after a delay of more than 18 months in starting the Chinese investment zone around Hambantota port, which is on a long-term lease to a Chinese State company.China has invested billions of dollars building ports, roads and power stations in the island nation just off the southern tip of India as part of its Belt and Road initiative to increase its trade and other connections across Asia and beyond.But concerns have grown that such investments could drive the country of 21 million people deeper into debt and undermine its sovereignty, prompting greater scrutiny of deals with China.The government later said it would look for land in adjoining districts for the zone originally planned, but the deal was delayed by local protests.Cabinet spokesman Gayantha Karunatileka said the "Sri Lanka-China supplies and industries zone" will be established in three stages in Hambantota and the adjoining district of Monaragala."It has been proposed as a simultaneous urban development in Hambantota," Karunatileka said.An official document showed the government had reduced the size of the zone, managed by the China Harbor Engineering Corp (CHEC).It also showed CHEC had already appointed Surbana Jurong to draw up the plans for the first two phases of the zone, which will include social infrastructure such as housing and schools.