Excavator sales rising

Sales for China's major excavator producers continued to expand quickly in May, adding to evidence that economic activity remains strong.



The country's 25 leading excavator makers sold 19,313 digging machines in May, up 71.3 percent year-on-year, according to the China Construction Machinery Association.



More than 17,700 machines were sold in the domestic market, up 69.6 percent year-on-year. Overseas sales surged 95.3 percent to over 1,500 machines.



A total of 105,935 excavators were sold in the January-May period, up 60.2 percent from a year earlier.





