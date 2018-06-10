Mobile phone shipments rise

China's mobile phone shipments returned to growth in May, ending 14 straight months of decline, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



Altogether 37.8 million mobile phones were sold to dealers in the domestic market last month, up 1.2 percent year-on-year, according to a report released by the academy.



Of the total, there were 36.1 million fourth-generation mobile phones, up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the report said.



Smartphone shipments reached 36 million, up 1.7 percent and accounting for 95 percent of all shipments.





