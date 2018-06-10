Demo zone opens for CEEC

China has officially launched a demonstration zone in East China's Zhejiang Province to boost economic and trade ties with 16 Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC), the Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday, citing China International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Fu Ziying.



It is the first demonstration zone in China featuring relations with the CEEC.



Fu said that China would collaborate with the CEEC to set up platforms for cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises, e-commerce, customs procedures, the digital economy and smart industries.



"Both sides will also regularly publish white papers evaluating bilateral trade cooperation," Fu said.





