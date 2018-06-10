Makingheadlines

Battery producer will list



Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) is scheduled to get listed on Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style ChiNext board on Monday, domestic news site yicai.com reported over the weekend.



The company has updated its IPO prospectus to say it intends to raise 13.12 billion yuan ($2.08 billion) by issuing as many as 217 million shares, the report said.



The China Securities Regulatory Commission approved CATL's IPO application on May 18.

Economic figures for May



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will announce the country's economic figures for May on Thursday, including industrial output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales.



Industrial output expanded 7 percent year-on-year in April, and fixed-asset investment rose 0.52 percent in April on a yearly basis, according to the NBS.



Fixed-asset investment grew 6.9 percent year-on-year in May, domestic news site yicai.com reported over the weekend, citing Northeast Securities.

Urban home price data



The NBS is set to unveil monthly home sales of 70 large and medium-sized cities for May on Thursday.



On a yearly basis, new residential home prices in China's first-tier cities declined 0.4 percentage point more in April compared with a 0.6 percent drop in March, the NBS said.



In April, local authorities continued regulatory policies tailored in accordance with local conditions, keeping them stable and consistent, according to NBS statistician Liu Jianwei.



