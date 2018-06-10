Property financing down

China's major property firms saw their financing slump in May as costs rose and the market cooled due to tightened government regulation.



Forty major listed property developers obtained 45.1 billion yuan (about $7 billion) in total financing last month, down 41.3 percent from a month earlier and the lowest level in a year, according to Shanghai-based real estate consultant firm Tospur.



The companies issued 4 billion yuan of corporate bonds in the domestic market, down 65.5 percent month-on-month.



