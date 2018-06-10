Chinese NBA fans stir up ‘battling chat groups’ on social media

The number of people joining the "battling chat groups" continued to expand on Chinese social media platforms as online users indulge themselves in revels of bashing each other.



The groups surfaced after the second game of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, which triggered quarrels between fans of both teams in China on WeChat.



The groups quickly branched out to a great number of other topics, such as McDonald's versus KFC, southerners versus northern folks, android versus iOS, and even men versus women.



In those chat groups, net users split up and hurled profane messages, emojis and songs at each other.



"Those who eat coriander should get out of here right away," a netizen named Chixiangcaibisi said in a "battle group between people who eat coriander and those who don't."



"It's simply out of curiosity and for fun," another 23-year-old group member Determine told the Global Times. "I relieve myself then I quit."



"The uncivil content has not only broken WeChat's rules but has also influenced others' normal online communication," said a statement the WeChat security team released on Friday.



"We will close private accounts involved in the incidents or prevent them from logging in. Chat groups that have vicious content will be closed," the statement said.



The groups, however, remained available on the platform on Sunday, and users are creating more. The WeChat team did not update the situation as of press time.



"It should be noted that chat groups are public space rather than private space. Sending abusive content should be considered illegal behavior," Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, told the Global Times.



A 2017 online group management regulation issued by China's Cyberspace Administration states that online group members should not spread content forbidden by the law, and that platforms should have a backend real-name system. It says users who refuse to provide their real-name information should be prevented from posting content.