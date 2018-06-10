Police guard 24/7 to ensure joyful, peaceful Eid al-Fitr

Security remains high in Chinese cities to maintain order for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr on Friday.



During Ramadan, religious venues and mosques in Guangzhou, capital city of South China's Guangdong Province, are guarded round the clock to maintain a "joyful and peaceful" Ramadan, local Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs said on its website.



About 2,500 Muslims celebrate the religious festival in Guangzhou's four mosques every day.



Muslim employees in many Chinese cities are given a day off on Eid al-Fitr, which falls on Friday, marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.



On May 17, the first day of Ramadan, the local public security bureau linked to the Ministry of Public Security and China's National Anti-Terrorism Leading Group inspected Guangzhou's Xianxian Mosque.



Religious authorities in Tianjin went to local mosques to meet with Muslims. They require local public security bureaus to keep an eye on security and order around mosques, the city government website said.



Because Eid al-Fitr falls on a weekend, the chance of safety hazards are higher than usual, Shen Guiping, a religious expert at the Central Institute of Socialism in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday. "Local public security bureaus need to strengthen efforts against fires and accidents in venues where crowds gather."



Local authorities have also activated video surveillance systems.



Hostile forces also tend to target crowded public venues, Shen warned.



Jin Rubin, deputy chairman and spokesman of the Islamic Association of China (IAC), told the Global Times, "It's necessary to arrange security measures during Eid al-Fitr when large numbers of people head to mosques and public places. Local governments will have their own plans."



Mosques affected by extremism in some provinces require specific safety controls, Zhu Weiqun, former chairman of the ethnic and religious committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told the Global Times.



"Added attention was given to the Xianxian Mosque in Guangzhou because it is a major tourist attraction and attracts many foreign Muslims," Zhu added.



To better regulate religious venues and preserve religious freedom, the State Administration for Religious Affairs (SARA) issued a notice on June 1 requiring religious people to apply for a permit for the use of temporary venues for religious activities.



At least two believers need to apply to the county-level religious department with their ID cards, signatures and "letters of commitment."



The application process takes up to 40 days and the permit is valid for up to three years, the SARA's website said.



China is home to about 20 million Muslims, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



During the Ramadan, Muslims are not allowed to eat or drink between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is widely observed by many of China's ethnic minorities, including Hui, Uyghur and Kazakh.



