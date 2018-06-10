Internet firms post faster Jan-Apr growth

Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2018/6/10 22:48:39
China's internet businesses posted faster revenue growth in the first four months of the year, official data showed.

Major internet businesses and related service providers saw a surge in revenue of 24.9 percent year-on-year to 264.9 billion yuan ($41.4 billion) in the January-April period, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The growth was 5.4 percentage points faster than in the same period last year, the ministry said.

Online gaming and e-commerce maintained brisk expansion, with online gaming revenue rising 27.9 percent year-on-year to reach 58.7 billion yuan. Income for e-commerce platforms jumped 40.4 percent to 92.3 billion yuan.

During the period, the internet industry invested 14.5 billion yuan in research and development, up 22.3 percent year-on-year.

The internet sector has become a key part of China's "new economy" as the country undergoes a shift to growth driven more by technology and consumption.



Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus