Iran’s Rouhani criticizes US ‘unilateralism’ over nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday criticized US "unliteralism" in withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and said he appreciated efforts by China and Russia to maintain the agreement.



"The US efforts to impose its policies on others are expanding as a threat to all," Rouhani told the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security grouping led by China and Russia where Iran has observer status.



"The recent example of such unilateralism and the defiance of the decisions of the international community by the US government is its withdrawal from the JCPOA," he said, referring to the nuclear agreement by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.



The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers lifted international sanctions on Tehran. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities.



Since US President Donald Trump withdrew the US last month, European states have been scrambling to ensure Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal.



The JCPOA was hard-earned and the deal helped to safeguard the international system of non-proliferation and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing in May.

