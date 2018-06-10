Truck app threatens to sue over online video clips

Nanjing-based ymm56.com, a Didi Chuxing-like app in the world of truck transportation in China, said it is closely monitoring social media platforms for content claiming that some truck drivers were beaten at its headquarters, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Sunday.

The company, which matches trucks with customers on an app on mobile devices, merged with domestic rival huochebang.cn into Manbang Group in November 2017. Huochebang.cn is based in Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The statement noted that video clips suggesting several so-called truck friends - the nickname of China's truck drivers - were beaten at the Nanjing headquarters of ymm56.com were widespread in recent days on China's social media including the WeChat instant messaging app and Twitter-like Sina Weibo.

The video clips showed a fight during an auto show in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality this year and had nothing to do with ymm56.com, the statement said.

The company said the circulation of the content had had a bad influence in the industry and harmed its reputation.

It urged netizens not to circulate the video posts and vowed to pursue legal charges against those who intentionally spread rumors and harmed its reputation.

Manbang serves 5.2 million truck drivers and 1.25 million logistics firms as members. It handles 13.59 billion tons out of the 18.28 billion tons of goods on roads in China each day, according to the company.

Manbang secured an F-round financing of $1.9 billion in April. Its investors include Japan's SoftBank, according to news site lanjingtmt.com.





