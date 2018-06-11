Scenery of lotus flowers in Hefei, E China's Anhui

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/11 0:33:04

Photo taken on June 10, 2018 shows lotus flowers in Baohe park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Photo taken on June 10, 2018 shows a bee flying over a lotus flower in Baohe park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
