Scenery of lotus flowers in Hefei, E China's Anhui

Photo taken on June 10, 2018 shows lotus flowers in Baohe park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Photo taken on June 10, 2018 shows a bee flying over a lotus flower in Baohe park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Photo taken on June 10, 2018 shows lotus flowers in Baohe park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Photo taken on June 10, 2018 shows lotus flowers in Baohe park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)