Over 326,000 Chinese have vocational qualifications for social workers

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/11 6:13:27





The test this year, held from Saturday to Sunday, attracted around 424,500 applicants nationwide, an increase of 27.6 percent year on year.



The highest number of applicants was recorded in the more affluent provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong and Jiangsu, according to the ministry.



In China, these specialized social workers usually serve in such sectors as community service, social assistance, social welfare, public charities, disaster prevention and reduction, mental health, community corrections, employee assistance, and affairs concerning teenagers.

