Chinese consumers show rising trust in autonomous technology: report

Chinese consumers grew in trust of autonomous technology in the past year, a report has shown.



About 74 percent of consumers in China feel fully autonomous vehicles (AV) will be safe, compared to only 38 percent in 2017, according to the latest Global Automotive Consumer Study released by global auditing and consultancy firm Deloitte.



Consumers across Asia Pacific have greater trust in driverless cars compared to those in many other major markets worldwide, while trust among consumers has improved the most in China compared to other Asia Pacific markets, according to the survey of over 22,000 consumers in 17 countries worldwide.



The significant improvement in an automotive market as large as China could position the country as a leader in the adoption of fully autonomous technology among major automotive markets, the report said.



Chinese companies, both from the Internet and automobile sectors, have stepped up investment in developing AV technologies and products.



The report shows that consumers in China place greater trust in new companies specializing in AV technologies when compared to original equipment manufacturers trying to penetrate the space.



In China, 61 percent of consumers said they would prefer a hybrid-electric, battery-electric or other form of alternative power as their next vehicle.

