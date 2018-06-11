New plant of Danish heating group starts operation in northeast China

A new plant of Danfoss, a leading Danish heating technology company, began operation Sunday in Anshan city in northeast China's Liaoning Province.



With an investment of 170 million yuan (26.54 million US dollars), the plant is designed to bring advanced heating technology and facilities to China, as the country is seeking greener and more efficient energy solutions.



Covering 100,000 square meters, the plant includes a production line that manufactures key parts of heating facilities as well as a research lab. Its annual output is expected to amount to 200 million yuan (31.7 million US dollars).



"Denmark would like to introduce world-class district heating technology and facility into China to reduce emission of carbon dioxide," Danish Minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate Lars Christian Lilleholt said at the launch ceremony of the plant.



"China vows to improve environmental quality and build a 'beautiful China'. Danfoss would like to contribute to this ambition and help China to achieve continuous prosperity with less energy consumption," said Kim Fausing, president and CEO of Danfoss.

