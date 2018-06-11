12 dead, 31 wounded in Kabul attack: health ministry

At least 12 people were killed and 31 wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up outside a government ministry in Kabul on Monday, officials said, as employees were leaving their offices early for Ramadan.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack in the Afghan capital, but it comes a day before the government's cease-fire with the Taliban is expected to start.



Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said at least 12 people were killed and 31 wounded in the explosion that happened at the main gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.



Employees were gathered at the entrance of the compound waiting for a bus to take them home when the suicide bomber blew himself up among the crowd, said rural ministry spokesman Faridoon Azhand, who was inside the building at the time.



"Unfortunately we have lost some colleagues," Azhand told AFP.



Police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai confirmed at least 12 people had been killed, including women, and another 20 wounded.



Employees were leaving their offices at 1:00 pm (08:30 GMT) due to the holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, when the suicide attacker struck.



Employees inside the ministry at the time of the attack confirmed hearing a blast.



"An explosion happened at the exit gate of the ministry," Daud Naimi, director of the communications department at the ministry, told AFP.





