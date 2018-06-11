Chinese refrigerator maker Frestech sells equities via online auction in liquidation process

Chinese refrigerator maker Frestech Co (Xinfei) is selling its equities via an online auction as part of a liquidation process after an April pull out by its Singaporean investor, domestic news site huanqiu.com reported on Sunday.



A Chinese expert said the rise and fall of Frestech, which was once a top household appliance company in China, showed what happens when a foreign stakeholder could not achieve enough synergy with a domestic manufacturing company. The public auction is set to begin on June 28.



The company will sell all its stakes in three affiliates including Xinfei Electronics Co for a starting price of 450 million yuan ($70.3 million). At the same time, Xinfei Electronics Co will sell its buildings, land and equipment for 115 million yuan.



The company ran into a cash crunch in November last year amid fierce market competition and declining revenue, and it halted production.



On April 13, Singapore-based Hong Leong Asia (HLA) said that as the company has been booking losses since 2011 and the Chinese refrigerator industry is experiencing overcapacity, and would pull out of the company as it spun off unprofitable assets.



Liang Zhenpeng, a home appliance expert, told the Global Times on Monday that after HLA acquired a majority stake from State shareholders about 10 years ago, the company's strength - which lies in hotels and tourism - could not support the development of a leading refrigerator maker such as Frestech in terms of patents, talent and experience.



"The weakness was coupled with a cyclical feature that saw refrigerators turning from a high-growth industry to one of white-hot competition, and the exodus of Frestech's top talent in recent years brought the company to bankruptcy," Liang said.



At the turn of the century, many State stakeholders of domestic companies in non-strategic industries sold their stakes to foreign investors. In its heyday, Frestech was listed as a top 500 domestic industrial company, holding as much as 19 percent of the domestic market for refrigerators in 2002, according to huanqiu.com.



According to a verdict on the reorganization plan of Xinfei approved by the Xinxiang Intermediate People's Court, Central China's Henan Province, posted on the asset auction site sf.taobao.com, the company's debt exceeded its assets by 1.13 billion yuan.







Newspaper headline: Former top appliance maker Frestech goes into liquidation, sells affiliates