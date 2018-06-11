Outlook still relies on China’s overall relationship with N.Korea

A view of real estate projects in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, on May 6 Photo: Ma Jingjing/GT





Home prices have stabilized in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, which borders North Korea. But experts noted that prices are still "higher than they should be," and border business with North Korea and tourism should be further promoted to drive local economic growth.



A local property salesperson surnamed Zhang told the Global Times on Monday that the average home price in the city is now about 6,000 yuan ($943.20) per square meter, down by 2,000 yuan from its peak at the end of April.



The drop came after local authorities announced policies to curb speculation on May 22, in a bid to rein in soaring home prices driven by expectations of North Korea's opening-up in the wake of a meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea.



The Dandong government on Monday vowed to further regulate the real estate market and control local commercial housing prices in line with the Chinese government's policy that states "homes are for living in, not for speculation," according a statement on its official WeChat account.



However, Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that the current prices are "still higher than they should be, and this doesn't fit the development of the local economy."



At the beginning of 2018, the average price was just about 3,000 yuan per square meter, Zhang said.



A Dandong resident surnamed Gao told the Global Times on Monday that local people have been burned by "abnormal housing price increases," since with the current income (around 3000 yuan per month in average), they can't afford to buy apartments in the city.



"Our living standard has fallen a lot in the past few weeks as one of my friends could only afford a secondhand apartment rather than a new one," Gao said.



Lü noted that higher housing prices not only hurt local people but also the local economy in the long run, even though in the short run higher prices may bring more money to the city.



"The city's long-term development needs new driving points. Dandong has a geographical advantage as a border city and it also enjoys very convenient transportation. In addition, if the new Yalu River Bridge opens to traffic, the tourism sector is set to boom," said Lü.



Lü added that border business with North Korea in sectors such as seafood and export processing are also growth points for Dandong.



The Yalu River Bridge - linking Dandong's New City area and the North Korean city of Sinuiju - was completed in 2014, but it has not yet been put into use.



According to data on the official website of the Dandong government, the city has achieved economic and trade exchanges with more than 100 countries and regions. The city's trade with North Korea accounts for nearly 70 percent of China's total with the neighboring nation.



However, Yan Yuejin, a research director at Shanghai-based E-house China R&D Institute, noted that the city's development will still largely depend on the overall economic relationship between China and North Korea, which "remains to be seen."



"Of course, in the process of reform and opening-up in Northeast China, especially in the process of comprehensively deepening reform in Liaoning, Dandong is bound to be a key city, so opportunities could still arise for the border city," Yan noted.



Newspaper headline: Border city needs new economic drivers