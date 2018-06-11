Sansheng starts Ethiopia output

Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sansheng Pharmaceuticals Plc on Sunday inaugurated its production plant in Ethiopia to meet the East African country's demand for import substitution in medicines, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The Ethiopian government, which has been expressing its concern over the minimal share of local pharmaceutical production for domestic use, stressed the benefits of the Chinese pharmaceutical company in saving large amounts of hard currency through import substitution, the report said.



Located inside the Eastern Industry Zone on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, the pharmaceutical plant cost $85 million, and it was completed in less than two years.





