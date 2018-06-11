Jinlihua production in Brazil

Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Co will establish a laboratory and production line to produce glass insulator glued assemblies in central Brazil, according to a company statement sent to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday.



The project will cost up to 25 million yuan ($3.9 million), with work starting in October this year. Operations are set to start in October 2019, and the plan aims to manufacture 1 million units of toughened glass insulator products per year.



Jinlihua's products will be used to supply Brazil's electricity infrastructure expansion projects, where its local presence provides better service and research opportunities, said the company.





