CATL invests in Byton

China's dominant battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) has agreed to invest in Chinese-funded electric-vehicle start-up Byton, the latter said in a statement on Monday.



Byton did not disclose the scale of CATL's investment, but its spokeswoman said the battery producer is a "sizable investor" that participated in Byton's $500 million Series B round of funding.



Other investors that took part in the latest round of funding include China's State-owned automaker FAW Group and Tus-Holdings, according to Byton.



"Diversified strategic investors will further expand Byton's circle of friends and broaden our development opportunities," Byton President Daniel Kirchert said in the statement.





