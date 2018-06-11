Alibaba backs SK vendors

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group told a business briefing session in Seoul on Monday that it will give full support to South Korean companies that want to expand their business in the world's second-largest economy.



Alibaba said South Korea was the fourth-largest exporter on Tmall Global - Alibaba's cross-border e-commerce platform - in 2017, trailing Japan, the US and Australia.



South Korea's beauty industry, among other sectors, is very popular in the Chinese market, the company said.



The Chinese government earlier announced the country would import $8 trillion worth of products in the next five years.



More than 1,000 representatives from local small and medium-sized enterprises across various industry sectors attended the session.





