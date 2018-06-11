India arrests 15 over latest child abduction lynchings

Indian police have arrested 15 men after the latest in a spate of lynchings incited by rumors spread on WhatsApp of strangers abducting children, an officer said Sunday.



A mob in a mainly tribal area of the northeastern state of Assam pulled two men out of their car on Friday night and beat them to death before police could arrive.



A video on YouTube shows the badly bruised and bleeding men pleading for their lives.



The two friends, residents of Guwahati city in the state, were returning from a picnic spot.



"We have arrested 15 persons. We have also zeroed in on a couple of people who recorded and uploaded the video," senior state police officer Mukesh Agrawal told AFP.



"The villagers got suspicious of the strangers as for the last three or four days messages were going around on WhatsApp, as well as through word of mouth, about child lifters roaming the area," the officer said.



The brutal killings triggered protests in Guwahati, where some 2,000 people gathered on the streets to demand justice for the victims.



Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said he was "deeply anguished" by the incident and said those found guilty of the violence would face the strictest punishment.



India has seen a string of similar vigilante mob killings sparked by fake news - often looking like newspaper clippings - circulated on social media.





