Swiss overwhelmingly vote to block foreign-based gambling sites

Swiss voters overwhelmingly approved Sunday blocking foreign-based betting sites in a high-stakes referendum on a new gambling law designed to prevent addiction, but which opponents said amounted to internet censorship.



A full 72.9 percent of voters came out in favor of the new gambling law, final results showed, also indicating that only about a third of eligible voters cast their ballot.



The vote spells a crushing defeat for the opponents who gathered the 50,000 signatures needed to put a law change to a referendum, warning the law's internet restrictions pose a serious threat to liberties online.



The Swiss government says the Gambling Act, which has already been passed by both houses of parliament, updates legislation for the digital age, while raising protections against addiction.



The law, which is set to take effect next year, will be among the strictest in Europe, allowing only casinos and gaming companies certified in Switzerland to operate in the country, including on the internet.



It will enable Swiss companies for the first time to offer online gambling, but will basically block foreign-based companies from the market.



This aspect of the law in particular spurred a coalition made up primarily of the youth wings of various political parties to launch the referendum.



Opponents have slammed Bern for employing "methods worthy of an authoritarian state," with a measure that they claim is "censorship of the internet."



"This sets a very dangerous precedent," Luzian Franzini, co-president of The Greens' youth wing and head of the campaign against the new law, told AFP before the vote.



Swiss Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga, however, insists that allowing only Swiss-based companies to sell gambling services is "indispensable" to ensure that everyone adheres to strict rules, like blocking known addicts.



According to Addiction Switzerland, some 75,000 people in the small Alpine nation of 8.3 million inhabitants suffer from gaming addiction, costing society more than half a billion Swiss francs (half a billion dollars) annually.





