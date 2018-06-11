Nation’s annual 35-day fishing ban starts on Heilongjiang River

China on Monday imposed a 35-day fishing ban in the main stream of the Heilongjiang River on the border with Russia.



The annual fishing moratorium aims to protect and increase fish stocks to make the development of the local fishery industry more sustainable.



Authorities in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province also impose annual fishing bans in other bodies of water. The ban on the China-Russia border lake, Xingkai Lake, started on Wednesday and will end on July 20.



During these periods, all fishing boats and equipment must be removed from the water and sellers of aquatic products must have permits from local fishery authorities.



The Heilongjiang River is one of the major salmon spawning areas in China.



In early May, fishery authorities in Heilongjiang released 2 million salmon fry into the Heilongjiang River in a bid to boost stocks.





