China-funded road section opened in Cambodia

Cambodia on Monday inaugurated a 251-kilometer section of the China-funded national road No.6 from southeastern Kampong Cham province to northwestern Siem Reap province.



Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the national road No.6 plays a vital role for tourism development and trade activity since it connects capital Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, home of the famous Angkor world heritage site.



Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said the reconstruction of the national road cost $255 million, of which 95 percent was a concessional loan from the Chinese government, with the remaining 5 percent covered by the Cambodian government.



He said the work was completed by the Shanghai Construction Group in a period of four years and two months.



To date, 23 roads with a total length of 2,301 kilometers have been constructed with financial backing from China, and seven more roads with a length of 735 kilometers are currently being built with funding from China, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.



Seven large bridges with a total length of 6.8 kilometers have already been constructed with concessional loans from China.



"Our Chinese friends have helped construct our internal transport infrastructure very well," the prime minister said.



He expressed his profound thanks to the government and people of China for their assistance in Cambodia's socio-economic development, adding that China's growth and development has not only benefited China itself, but also helped with the development of many other countries.





