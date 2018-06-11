Auto sales up in May

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/11 22:23:39





China's automobile sales rose 9.6 percent year-on-year to 2.29 million units in May, with the sales of passenger cars rising 7.89 percent to 1.89 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.Sales of new-energy vehicles in China also surged 125.6 percent in May.In the first five months, a total of 9.9 million passenger cars were sold in China, up 5.09 percent year-on-year, continuing the growth momentum, CAAM said in a post published on its official website on Monday.The Ministry of Finance announced in May that tariffs for most imported vehicles and auto parts would be reduced to 15 percent from the current level of 25 percent.The order takes effect from July 1.