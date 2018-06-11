Boost for dairy industry

China is planning a full-scale revitalization of its dairy industry by 2025, according to guidelines issued by the State Council.



The guidelines, published on Monday, stipulated targets to see significant results in the country's dairy industry supply-side structural reforms and modernization drive.



China plans to see over 65 percent of its dairy farms become larger ones hosting over 100 cattle, and aims for the industry to be able to meet 70 percent of domestic demand.



The move targets improvement in the quality and competitiveness of baby infant formula so as to boost consumer confidence.





