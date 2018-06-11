Trump’s tweets vent ire on key allies

US President Donald Trump fired off a volley of tweets on Monday venting anger on NATO allies, the EU and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the wake of a divisive G7 meeting
over the weekend.
Having left the Group of Seven summit in Canada early, Trump's announcement that he was backing out of the joint communique torpedoed what appeared to be a fragile consensus on the trade dispute between Washington and its top allies.
"Fair trade is now to be called fool trade if it is not reciprocal," said Trump, who flew from Canada to Singapore on Sunday to prepare for the first-ever summit between a US and North Korea
n leader.
"Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!"
The communique, which had appeared to have papered over the cracks that surfaced so uncharacteristically at the G7, said the leaders of the US, Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan were agreed on the need for "free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade" and the importance of fighting protectionism.
"We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies," the statement said, which came despite Washington appearing intent on taking more punitive steps on trade.
Trump's extraordinary outburst on Monday against NATO allies, the EU and Canada appeared aimed at striking a chord with voters who support his "America First" agenda.
"Not fair to the people of America! $800 billion trade deficit," he said. "Why should I, as president of the United States, allow countries to continue to make massive trade surpluses, as they have for decades, while our farmers, workers & taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay?"
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed confidence that US relations with other G7 countries would continue to move forward, despite the weekend clash in Canada.
"There are always irritants in relationships," Pompeo told reporters. He dismissed as "ludicrous" the notion that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
would decide he could not trust the US because of the G7 dispute.
White House spokesperson Raj Shah said Trump was "rattling the cages right now on trade."
But one US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged: "The timing for all this is not very good at all."
The prospect that Trump could be moving toward an even greater protectionist trade policy is likely to chill financial markets worried about tit-for-tat escalation that could lead to a full-blown global trade war.
"Business confidence, and subsequently capital spending, is at risk if this tension continues through the summer," said Tai Hui, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Chief Market Strategist for Asia Pacific.
Trump also lambasted fellow members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for paying disproportionately less than the US to maintain the Western alliance.
"The US pays close to the entire cost of NATO - protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on trade [they pay only a fraction of the cost - and laugh!]," he tweeted.
"The European Union had a $151 billion surplus - should pay much more for military!"