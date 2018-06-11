Italy, Malta under pressure to take in stranded migrant boat

Italy and Malta faced international pressure Monday to come to the aid of a rescue ship carrying hundreds of migrants which is stranded in the Mediterranean as the two countries refuse to allow them ashore.



A total of 629 people, including pregnant women and scores of children, were saved by SOS Mediterranee Saturday and are stuck aboard the French charity's ship Aquarius, which is currently between Malta and Sicily.



But Malta and Italy - where the new populist government has vowed a tough new stance on immigration - have both refused to take the migrants in.



The UN called on the two nations to immediately allow the boat to dock, describing the situation as "an urgent humanitarian imperative" and suggesting the hundreds on board "are running out of provisions."



The EU and the bloc's biggest member state Germany made similar pleas.



"The priority of both the Italian and Maltese authorities should be ensuring these people receive the care they need," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters, calling for a "swift resolution."



Germany called on "all parties to fulfill their humanitarian responsibility."



Italy's refusal to take in the migrants is the first evidence of the new government's hardened stance on immigration.



And nationalist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini showed no sign of backing down on Monday.



"Saving lives is a duty, turning Italy into a huge refugee camp is not. Italy is done bending over backwards and obeying, this time THERE IS SOMEONE WHO SAYS NO," he wrote on Twitter followed by the hashtag #closethedoors.



The Maltese government has insisted it is "acting in full conformity with its international obligations."





