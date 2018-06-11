Merchants capitalize on Trump-Kim summit

Singapore businessmen are capitalizing on the historic summit on Tuesday between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump by peddling summit-related merchandise and promotions.

The Global Times reporter saw on Monday a Singapore restaurant offering a set meal for the summit - a hamburger with beef cutlet, which symbolizes the US, and kimchi, which symbolizes North Korea, and small national flags of the two countries on it. The restaurant charges S$18.8 ($14.00) for the meal.

Jonathan, 30, an US citizen who has lived and worked in Singapore for seven years, ordered the burger for lunch on Monday. He told the Global Times that he hopes the summit can have a positive result and realize the permanent peace.

"I have confidence in President Trump," Jonathan said. Other US presidents can't make the summit happen, because they care too much about other issues like "human rights" which will add difficulties to the summit.

If North Korea and the US sign a peace treaty and establish formal diplomatic ties, I would love to visit North Korea and seek business opportunity there, said Jack, 24, an American living in Singapore working in IT industry, who ordered the burger together with Jonathan.

The two Americans did not give their full names to the Global Times.

Another restaurant sells "Summit Ice Tea" - honey citron tea from the Korean Peninsula mixed with lemon tea from the US.

Aside from restaurants, retailers are peddling commemorative T-shirts. The Global Times reporter saw a T-shirt which read, "Peace Out from Lion City!" The T-shirt has a picture of Kim and Trump holding each other tight and posing for a selfie flashing a "victory" sign. That shirt sells for 29.90 Singapore dollars.

The T-shirt maker wrote online, "We are so proud that Singapore was selected as the venue for the historic summit… So just for the fun of it, we created this T-shirt! May the meeting of these two world leaders be a significant step toward world peace!"

Singapore's Fullerton Hotel, which was rumored to be Kim's hotel during his stay in Singapore, hung the flags of China, the US, North Korea, South Korea and Singapore. A hotel staff told the Global Times that the hotel hung the flags to help sustain the summit's momentum.



