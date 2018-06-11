Chinese mobile game developers gain ground in S.Korea

Chinese mobile game developers have been increasing their market share in South Korea over the last year, which indicates the growing competitiveness of the country's cultural exports, industry insiders said.



"I have witnessed a dramatic improvement in Chinese mobile games in the last two years, both in terms of the quality of games and also intriguing storylines. Korean gaming companies are sometimes eclipsed in terms of creativity when compared with Chinese rivals," a Chinese employee surnamed Ma who works for a large-scale South Korean gaming company, told the Global Times on Monday.



In 2017, a total of 16 Chinese mobile games were ranked among the top 20 mobile games in South Korea in terms of downloads, taking in sales revenue of 196.5 billion won ($182.6 million), up 74 percent year-on-year, China Central Television reported on Monday, citing a report issued by South Korea-based research company Igaworks. The five best-selling Chinese mobile games in South Korea include Girls' Frontline, The Epoch of Eternity and Onmyoji, according to the report.



At the same time, the number of Chinese mobile games released in the Google Play application store stood at 136 last year, up 19 percent year-on-year, the report noted.



A 30-something South Korean man surnamed Kim told the Global Times on Monday that he expected to play more Chinese strategy mobile games, which are "developed against the backdrop of interesting Chinese historical events" like the Three Kingdoms.



"I wouldn't have imagined a decade ago that China-made mobile games would become a hit in South Korea, as South Korea has long been a traditional gaming powerhouse," Ma said.



In the past, it was games from South Korea that dominated China's home market, as exemplified by hit games like Maple Story, he noted.



Wen Shijun, principal researcher of the cultural and media industry in the Research and Development Center under Beijing-based Cinda Securities Co, told the Global Times on Monday that Chinese gaming companies, despite a late start, are overtaking South Korean rivals thanks to a fiercely competitive market at home, which helps domestic players accumulate rich experience and inspires them to diversify game genres.



Ma added that China's homegrown game development and design ability have now improved and matured enough to compete with other Asian countries.



A spokesperson from 37 Interactive Entertainment, also the developer of The Epoch of Eternity, told the Global Times that local distributors in South Korea are increasingly looking for cooperation with Chinese game developers in recent days, which they deem as cost-effective.



Analysts also pointed out that the popularity of Chinese mobile games offers a pointer for how China could take advantage of its shared culture with neighboring countries and further expand its exports of cultural products.



"South Korea has made a lot of revenue from its cultural exports to China like games and K-pop, but now the trend is reversing," Ma said.



The spokesperson from 37 Interactive Entertainment also noted that there is currently a market vacancy in South Korea for games that are related to traditional Chinese cultural genres.





