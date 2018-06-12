China's top legislature schedules bi-monthly session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the fifth meeting of the chairperson and vice-chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

The top legislature of China will convene for its bi-monthly session from June 19 to 22, according to a statement issued after a chairpersons' meeting Monday.Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.Legislators will review the draft e-commerce law and revised drafts to the organization laws of the people's courts and the people's procuratorates, according to the statement.They will deliberate a bill on duties of the Constitution and Law Committee, submitted by the chairpersons' meeting of the NPC Standing Committee, and a bill on maritime rights protection and law enforcement of the China Coast Guard, submitted by the Central Military Commission.They will consider a State Council report on 2017 final accounts and an audit report for the central government's 2017 budget, fiscal revenue and expenditures, as well as examine and approve the central government's final accounts in 2017.They will review reports on national sci-tech projects, solid waste disposal, implementation of the Statistics Law, and Li's visit to Ethiopia, Mozambique and Namibia.The lawmakers will also deliberate a report on deputy qualifications and review official appointments and dismissals, the statement said.