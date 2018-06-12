Chinese military aircraft arrives in New Zealand for joint exercise

An IL-76 aircraft from China has arrived in New Zealand's Auckland to participate in a joint exercise for transport aircraft. Exercise Skytrain is the first joint exercise between the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and the Royal New Zealand Air Force, according a PLA statement Monday.



The exercise focuses on humanitarian aid, disaster relief and maritime search and rescue operations.



The Chinese aircraft made stops in the Philippines and Australia en route to New Zealand in accordance with regulations of the two countries and international norms, the statement said, adding the two countries provided necessary service to the Chinese aircraft.

