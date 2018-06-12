Kim, Trump shake hands before historic summit

Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met and shook hands Tuesday morning in Singapore before the first-ever DPRK-US summit.



Kim and Trump entered the dialogue venue separately at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa.



The two leaders shook hands for a few seconds with the two nations' national flags in the background.



"This is just a new beginning," said Trump while he was shaking hands with Kim.

