Kim, Trump shake hands before historic summit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/12 9:57:31
Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met and shook hands Tuesday morning in Singapore before the first-ever DPRK-US summit.
Kim and Trump entered the dialogue venue separately at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa.
The two leaders shook hands for a few seconds with the two nations' national flags in the background.
"This is just a new beginning," said Trump while he was shaking hands with Kim.