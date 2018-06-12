Photo taken on June 11, 2018 shows the digital installations during the media preview of the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan. Mori Building Co. and Japanese art collective teamLab created together the digital art museum, which will open on June 21. (Xinhua/Qian Zheng)

