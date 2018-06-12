Historic Kim-Trump summit begins with handshake

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12. Photo: VCG

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12. Photo: VCG

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before the meeting. Photo: VCG

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12. Photo: VCG

The historic meeting on Tuesday between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump began with a handshake at the Capella hotel, Singapore.The handshake lasted about 20 seconds before the two leaders walked to the meeting room accompanied by their interpreters.Trump and Kim sat next to each other and answered a few questions from the media. Trump said he hopes the historic summit would be "tremendously successful,” adding, "We will have a terrific relationship ahead" as he faced Kim.Kim said there were a number of “obstacles” and “prejudices” which made today’s meeting more difficult. “We overcame all of them and we are here today,” he told reporters through a translator.Of particular note is the display of the two countries’ flags at the hotel, which is unusual between two countries with no formal diplomatic ties. Observers believe that this is a positive sign.Trump arrived at the hotel about 8:30am, with Kim arriving five minutes after.Displaying the national flag of North Korea shows that the US wants to express its sincerity and kindness to North Korea, Cheng Xiaohe, an associate professor at the Renmin University of China's School of International Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday.“The move toward establishing formal diplomatic ties could be an achievement of the summit,” Cheng said.Hundreds of journalists are gathered at the Press Filing Center of the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore, where they can watch the livestream of the historic moment. Dozens of photographers attempted to get closer to Sentosa Island in the morning to film and take photos for the two leaders’ motorcades.