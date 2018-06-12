Jilin official stabs, kills supervisor over demotion

An official of Jilin provincial government stabbed his supervisor to death on Friday for demoting him four years ago, police said Monday.



The official surnamed Shi surrendered to the police after stabbing Sun Hengshan, according to the report released by the police of Changchun, capital of Jilin.



Sun died in the hospital.



Shi said he killed his supervisor for giving him an "incompetent" rating in the 2014 annual work assessment, which led to his demotion.



Shi and Sun are officials of the provincial department responsible for handling cult-related issues in Jilin.



The case remains under investigation.





